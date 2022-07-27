  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I have yet another new booking thanks to AboutMyArea Neston. It's a brilliant medium for advertising locally. Thanks for all your help and promotion. I have got a lot of business from this site and wo..." more
- Ceri, Feet First
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Summertime is a Time to Shine for Neston's Hip & Harmony

Published: 27th July 2022 15:30

A hugely talented array of dancers, singers and ukulele players wowed the audience at Neston Civic Hall, in Hip & Harmony's Summer Variety Show on July 23rd.

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Taking place for the first time since the pandemic, and ushering in the first full live performance at the Civic Hall since it came under the management of NCYC, the (usually) annual show was everything the participants and audience could have wished for.

Street Dancers from across Hip & Harmony's roster all took part - including the Choreo Class, Little Poppers, Poppers and Teeny Boppers - with their imaginative and exuberant performances brilliantly choreographed by Jessica Tansey, Callum Cartledge and Grace Prytherch, assisted by Esme Thorn and Rebecca Mottershead. 

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

The CH64 N'Ukes, led by Chris Lett and Dave Spinx, delivered rousing renditions of classics including 'We Are Sailing', 'Happy Together' and a sea shanty.  Chris and Dave also treated the audience to their harmonious duet of 'Dream a Little Dream.'

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

The Hip & Harmony Community Choir showed exactly why their recent non-competition performance at the Llangollen Eistedffodd resulted in an invitation to come back next year as competitors.  They delivered note perfect versions of several songs as well as leading the finale.

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

In between there were lovely musical performances from Sam & Grace, Ariana Jones and Girl & Guitar.

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Technical and backstage support was superbly delivered by  Gareth Prytherch, Symon Seabrook, Miles Goodliffe, Charly Prytherch, Ally Sullivan, Grace Prytherch, Cheryl Barker and Sarah McGinty.

Speaking after the show, Creative Director Paula Prytherch said: "It's great to be back, live on stage at the Civic Hall, after such a long gap.  I could not be more proud of all the performers tonight, they were magnificent.

"It's always amazing to see our members experience the joy of being on stage and performing, and to see their family and friends take such pride in them.

"As an organisation we have weathered the last couple of years pretty well, even opening our own new premises - the Hip & Harmony Community Hub - in the town centre, but there's nothing quite like seeing everyone together, putting on a show like this.

"We always welcome new members, so please do get in touch if you're interested in taking part in any of our activities, or if you'd like to volunteer behind the scenes. We'd love to have you!"

For more information about classes and sponsorship opportunities to support Hip & Harmony CIC's arts activities in the Neston area, please email paula@hipandharmony.co.uk.  You are also welcome to call in at the Hip & Harmony Hub,  18-20 Bridge Street, Neston.

Photo Gallery

All photos in this article: Charly Prytherch. 

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Hip & Harmony CIC Summer Variety Show 2022

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies