Summertime is a Time to Shine for Neston's Hip & Harmony

Published: 27th July 2022 15:30

A hugely talented array of dancers, singers and ukulele players wowed the audience at Neston Civic Hall, in Hip & Harmony's Summer Variety Show on July 23rd.

Taking place for the first time since the pandemic, and ushering in the first full live performance at the Civic Hall since it came under the management of NCYC, the (usually) annual show was everything the participants and audience could have wished for.

Street Dancers from across Hip & Harmony's roster all took part - including the Choreo Class, Little Poppers, Poppers and Teeny Boppers - with their imaginative and exuberant performances brilliantly choreographed by Jessica Tansey, Callum Cartledge and Grace Prytherch, assisted by Esme Thorn and Rebecca Mottershead.

The CH64 N'Ukes, led by Chris Lett and Dave Spinx, delivered rousing renditions of classics including 'We Are Sailing', 'Happy Together' and a sea shanty. Chris and Dave also treated the audience to their harmonious duet of 'Dream a Little Dream.'

The Hip & Harmony Community Choir showed exactly why their recent non-competition performance at the Llangollen Eistedffodd resulted in an invitation to come back next year as competitors. They delivered note perfect versions of several songs as well as leading the finale.

In between there were lovely musical performances from Sam & Grace, Ariana Jones and Girl & Guitar.

Technical and backstage support was superbly delivered by Gareth Prytherch, Symon Seabrook, Miles Goodliffe, Charly Prytherch, Ally Sullivan, Grace Prytherch, Cheryl Barker and Sarah McGinty.

Speaking after the show, Creative Director Paula Prytherch said: "It's great to be back, live on stage at the Civic Hall, after such a long gap. I could not be more proud of all the performers tonight, they were magnificent.

"It's always amazing to see our members experience the joy of being on stage and performing, and to see their family and friends take such pride in them.

"As an organisation we have weathered the last couple of years pretty well, even opening our own new premises - the Hip & Harmony Community Hub - in the town centre, but there's nothing quite like seeing everyone together, putting on a show like this.

"We always welcome new members, so please do get in touch if you're interested in taking part in any of our activities, or if you'd like to volunteer behind the scenes. We'd love to have you!"

For more information about classes and sponsorship opportunities to support Hip & Harmony CIC's arts activities in the Neston area, please email paula@hipandharmony.co.uk. You are also welcome to call in at the Hip & Harmony Hub, 18-20 Bridge Street, Neston.

All photos in this article: Charly Prytherch.

