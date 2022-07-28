Memorial Tree to be Planted on Ness Field

Published: 28th July 2022 11:48

Following their very successful the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Coffee Morning in June, Ness Neighbours are pursuing plans for the planting of a Memorial Tree on Ness Field.

Discussions have recently taken place with Cheshire West and Chester Council officers, and a decision as to the choice of tree is expected shortly.

Meanwhile monthly coffee mornings continue, with the next at 10am on Tuesday 2nd August in Ness Village Hall, to which all are welcome.

