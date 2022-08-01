  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"I love the news you provide and look forward to each and every article...thank you for all your work"
- Dave Lowans
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Three Years Ago Today One Neston Family Turned Their Blue Bicycle Dreams into Reality

Published: 1st August 2022 20:01

The team at The Blue Bicycle in Neston, have adopted their anniversary as a dedicated opportunity to thank their wonderful customers

The Blue Bicycle team enjoying some well-deserved time off.The Blue Bicycle team enjoying some well-deserved time off.

Marking three years since the day when the wheels were set in motion on what would become The Blue Bicycle, the team remark: "Time flies when you are having fun".

Son and daughter team who made The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop, a reality.Son and daughter team who made The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop, a reality.A worldwide pandemic added just one challenge in the mix for the family and team behind Neston's café by the Cross, but sure enough since the start of their journey, they have overcome them all and they express: "... but we can honestly say it has been worth it all to get to where we are today!

"This is our annual chance to say a big thank you to every single one of you that has shown us support along the way, it really does mean the world!

"We are grateful to be part of such a welcoming and supportive local community.

"Of course, we couldn't do it without our fabulous team here at TBB".

One of the team with what looks like the most delicious chocolate cake ever!One of the team with what looks like the most delicious chocolate cake ever!

Neston's now infamous blue bicycle.

The Blue Bicycle

Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday : 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk
w: thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies