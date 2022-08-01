Three Years Ago Today One Neston Family Turned Their Blue Bicycle Dreams into Reality

Published: 1st August 2022 20:01

The team at The Blue Bicycle in Neston, have adopted their anniversary as a dedicated opportunity to thank their wonderful customers

The Blue Bicycle team enjoying some well-deserved time off.

Marking three years since the day when the wheels were set in motion on what would become The Blue Bicycle, the team remark: "Time flies when you are having fun".

Son and daughter team who made The Blue Bicycle family run coffee shop, a reality.A worldwide pandemic added just one challenge in the mix for the family and team behind Neston's café by the Cross, but sure enough since the start of their journey, they have overcome them all and they express: "... but we can honestly say it has been worth it all to get to where we are today!

"This is our annual chance to say a big thank you to every single one of you that has shown us support along the way, it really does mean the world!

"We are grateful to be part of such a welcoming and supportive local community.

"Of course, we couldn't do it without our fabulous team here at TBB".

One of the team with what looks like the most delicious chocolate cake ever!





Opening Hours:

Monday to Sunday : 9am to 5pm

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB

t: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

w: thebluebicycle.co.uk

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.