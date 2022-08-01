Coffee Drinking and Tree Planting on the Menu at Ness Village Hall

Published: 1st August 2022 21:18

After the success of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee coffee morning, Ness Neighbours are now planning to plant a memorial tree



Following their very successful coffee morning to commemorate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June, Ness Neighbours are pursuing plans for the planting of a memorial tree on Ness Field.

Ness Village Hall pictured on their website.

Discussions have recently taken place with Cheshire West and Chester Council officers and a decision as to the choice of tree is expected shortly.

Meanwhile monthly coffee mornings continue, with the next at 10am on Tuesday, 2nd August in Ness Village Hall, to which all are welcome.

