Prevent Neston Young People from Getting Bored through the Summer Holidays with Free Activities at Sytchcroft Park and Beyond

Published: 2nd August 2022 11:40

Inflatable football is just one of the activities on offer, in an aim to keep our young people out of trouble this summer



In a bid to reduce anti-social behaviour, officers at Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit have organised summer games for children in the area.

Holiday activities by the Ellesmere Port Local Policing Unit.

During this time without the support of school settings, young people can be exposed to an increased risk of county lines, criminal or sexual exploitation.

The activities which involve inflatable football and rugby, in different locations, are free of charge with snacks and refreshments provided - kindly donated by Aldi and Bookers. They will be supported by the Youth Federation and Ellesmere Port Rugby Club

Ellesmere Port Chief Inspector Paul Fegan said: "It is really important that we work together to prevent our young people from getting bored and slipping into crime or anti-social behaviour throughout the summer holidays.

"By organising the range of events over the summer period around Ellesmere Port and Neston we aim to reduce anti-social behaviour in a fun manner.

"Snacks and refreshments will be available at the activities, kindly donated by Aldi and Booker Wholesale, and there will be chances for children to break down barriers with the Local Policing Team and have some fun.

"I would like to continue to urge anyone who feels that they are or have been a victim of ASB to get in touch with Cheshire Constabulary by calling 101 or reporting it via this link."

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.