West Vale Park Neston Family Fun Day is Another Roaring Success

Published: 2nd August 2022 12:54

Young and old enjoyed the sunshine and the fun at the annual Family Fun Day, organised by volunteers the Friends of West Vale

The sun shined brightly on the many families who enjoyed the 2022 annual Family Fun Day at West Vale Park on West Vale, Little Neston.

Secretary of the Friends group, Rosemary McMahon, said: "The event was a great success with families from all over Neston coming along to enjoy the activities and soak up the atmosphere.

"The weather stayed dry and warm so small parties could be seen picnicking on the grass.

"All the volunteers and those in charge of the climbing wall, circus skills etc were kept very busy.

"The craft table was in constant use and all the cakes were sold."

Rosemary expressed thanks to local Community Interest Company Hip and Harmony, who brought along dancers, the 64 N'Ukes ukelele band and musical entertainment, who kept the afternoon rocking.

Further thanks go to everyone who came along and enjoyed themselves.

