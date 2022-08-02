  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Just to say how consistently good AMA is. This week is just chocker block of news items guaranteed to cater for all interests. Neston & area is very fortunate to have such an excellent e-news websit..." more
- Lynne V
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

West Vale Park Neston Family Fun Day is Another Roaring Success

Published: 2nd August 2022 12:54

Young and old enjoyed the sunshine and the fun at the annual Family Fun Day, organised by volunteers the Friends of West Vale 

West Vale Family Fun Day 2022.

The sun shined brightly on the many families who enjoyed the 2022 annual Family Fun Day at West Vale Park on West Vale, Little Neston.

West Vale Family Fun Day 2022.

West Vale Family Fun Day 2022.

Secretary of the Friends group, Rosemary McMahon, said: "The event was a great success with families from all over Neston coming along to enjoy the activities and soak up the atmosphere.

"The weather stayed dry and warm so small parties could be seen picnicking on the grass.

"All the volunteers and those in charge of the climbing wall, circus skills etc were kept very busy.

"The craft table was in constant use and all the cakes were sold."

West Vale Family Fun Day 2022.

West Vale Family Fun Day 2022.

Rosemary expressed thanks to local Community Interest Company Hip and Harmony, who brought along dancers, the 64 N'Ukes ukelele band and musical entertainment, who kept the afternoon rocking.

Further thanks go to everyone who came along and enjoyed themselves.

West Vale Family Fun Day 2022.

West Vale Family Fun Day 2022.

Read about the tenth anniversary Fun Day in 2021 on AboutMyArea/CH64, by clicking here.

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies