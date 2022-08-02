  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"You are providing a fantastic vehicle for ordinary folks to have their say, so many thanks! "
- Roger S.
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Run By the Community For the Community the Hadlow Road Station Pop-up Café Continues to be a Popular Date on the Calendar

Published: 2nd August 2022 13:16

In this latest update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, the team praise their customers, new and old, for their ongoing support 

A stunning, sunny Sunday morning on 31st July 2022 for our Friends of Hadlow Road Station Pop-up Café.

It was so lovely to see all our loyal customers, lots of new faces and some very pampered pooches too!

Thank you as always for your support. We couldn't do it without you.

FHRS Pop-up Café 31st July 2022.FHRS Pop-up Café 31st July 2022.

Our next Pop-up Café is Sunday, 14th August, from 10am to 1pm, at Hadlow Road Station, Willaston. Friends of Hadlow Road Station Pop-Up Café is not to be confused with the commercial café also operating on the station platform.

All funds raised by Friends of Hadlow Road Station are put back into the station's maintenance, restoration and development for everyone to enjoy.

FHRS is a community café, run by the community, for the community.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies