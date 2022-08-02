Run By the Community For the Community the Hadlow Road Station Pop-up Café Continues to be a Popular Date on the Calendar

Published: 2nd August 2022 13:16

In this latest update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station, the team praise their customers, new and old, for their ongoing support

A stunning, sunny Sunday morning on 31st July 2022 for our Friends of Hadlow Road Station Pop-up Café.

It was so lovely to see all our loyal customers, lots of new faces and some very pampered pooches too!

Thank you as always for your support. We couldn't do it without you.

FHRS Pop-up Café 31st July 2022.

Our next Pop-up Café is Sunday, 14th August, from 10am to 1pm, at Hadlow Road Station, Willaston. Friends of Hadlow Road Station Pop-Up Café is not to be confused with the commercial café also operating on the station platform.

All funds raised by Friends of Hadlow Road Station are put back into the station's maintenance, restoration and development for everyone to enjoy.

FHRS is a community café, run by the community, for the community.

