Have Your Say on the Future Strategy of Neston Town Council

Published: 9th August 2022 16:07

Neston Town Council 2022-25 - It's Time to Have Your Say!

We want to ensure that the local community is actively involved in our future direction and strategy and so, have set up an extensive consultation on our draft Corporate Strategy 2022-2025. This is your chance to let us know what is important to you and to tell us what you want Your Local Council to focus on. Our draft Strategy sets out our vision, aims and priorities over the next three years, to improve Neston for the benefit of residents, businesses and visitors. We understand that we have neither the resources nor the powers to do everything necessary. The Strategy, therefore, proposes to provide a number of services directly and also commits to working in partnership with our local community, other public bodies such as Cheshire West and Chester Council and the Police, as well as acting as an advocate for our Town.

In order to deliver the proposals, we will need to build up our resources and as part of this, are now welcoming your views on the relative priorities of our proposed actions. We are keen to make sure we are working in the way you want us to work, and we are striving to achieve the things that you want us to achieve.

Have Your Say on the Future Strategy of Neston Town Council

The full draft Strategy document is available to view at neston.org.uk/HaveYourSay.
If you would like to receive a hard copy, please let us know so that we can make appropriate arrangements.

On the first page of the consultation document, you will find a flavour of the full draft Strategy on which we ask you to assign priorities to our key actions. This can be viewed on our website neston.org.uk/HaveYourSay and to complete the survey please click the link: neston.org.uk/HaveYourSay or scan the QR code below to complete this via your mobile phone.

Have Your Say on the Future Srategy of Neston Town Council

Three drop-in events will be held at the Town Hall on Tuesday, 16th August from 6pm to 7pm, Tuesday, 30th August from 12 noon to 5pm and on Wednesday, 31st August from 9am to 12 noon. Alternatively, the documents are available at various venues in our area such as Neston Library, Little Neston Post Office, at the Neston Community and Youth Centre and of course, the questionnaire can be accessed by calling at our Councillors' surgeries at Neston Library. The dates can be accessed by clicking on the link: neston.org.uk/HaveYourSay or why not call to our weekly Friday Market, where our staff can assist you in accessing the consultation.

Comments are requested by 09.09.2022 and should be sent to the Council Manager, Neston Town Hall, High Street, Neston, CH64 9TR, or they can be emailed to: council@nestontowncouncil.org.uk. We look forward to hearing from you. Thank you.

Have Your Say on the Future Srategy of Neston Town Council

 

 

