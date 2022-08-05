  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
An Invitation to Remember Councillor Andy Williams

Published: 5th August 2022 11:59

Taking the time to remember the founder of the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds community group, who remains a Neston inspiration

Dedicating a picnic bench in his honour, the Friends of Lees Lane Ponds and Andy's family, wish to invite you to celebrate the man who remains an inspiration to us all

 10 Aug 22 - Invitation to Remember Councillor Andy Williams

Given that many were forced to miss Cllr Williams' funderal owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, you may embrace this opportunity to gather at the ponds and give thanks for Andy, our local councillor for many years, representing the Neston Ward on Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The event has been organised to dedicate a hand-made picnic bench to the memory of Andy, marking the occassion with a guided tour showcasing the enhancements made, with his support.

Robert Perry, Secretary for Friends of Lees Lane Ponds, says: "We all appreciate the long service Andy devoted to the local community in Neston. He was an inspiration to us all".

If you would like to attend the event at 6pm on Wednesday, 10th August, RSVP by email to leeslaneponds@gmail.com.

Please come to the car park off Lees Lane where it meets the Wirral Way: Lees Lane, Neston CH64 7TH.

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
