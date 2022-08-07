Shelter Bring Shakespeare to Claremont Farm Funraising for North West Homelessness

Published: 7th August 2022 21:06

Open-air Shakespearean theatre to raise vital funds for Shelter

On Wednesday 31 August, The Lord Chamberlain's Men touring company will perform William Shakespeare's comedy, As You Like It, in the picturesque setting of Claremont Farm in Bebington to help raise essential funds for the housing and homelessness charity Shelter.

One of the UK's finest touring companies will perform this sparkling comedy in its traditional form: in the open air, by an all-male cast, with Elizabethan costumes, music, and dance. The performance kicks off at 7pm allowing ticket holders to settle down and watch this classic romantic comedy as the sun goes down.

Funds raised from this enchanting sunset performance will help Shelter's frontline services to continue providing free and expert help to thousands of people facing homelessness, as well helping the charity to campaign for lasting change.

Homelessness is a major issue in the North West and Shelter is needed more than ever. More than 12,500 people in the region, including more than 5,500 children, were officially recorded as homeless at the end of last year. This includes people sleeping rough on the streets and families living in temporary accommodation.

Pauline Cox, Regional Community Fundraiser for Shelter Merseyside, said: "This special outdoor performance of As You Like It is set to be a spectacular evening. By coming along the community can enjoy a night of original Shakespearean comedy in the open air, while helping Shelter to continue to be there for people who don't have anywhere safe to call home.

"Thousands of people in the North West are homeless, many are families with children. Shelter's work to fight the housing emergency, and provide practical help and advice to people, is vital. Our emergency helpline is open 365 days a year so that no-one has to face homelessness alone - but we cannot continue to do this without the amazing support of the public and our partners.

"We are incredibly grateful to everyone who buys a ticket and comes along to this event, and we can't thank The Lord Chamberlain's Men and Claremont Farm enough for their support in making this dazzling night of theatre possible."

As You Like It tells the story of Rosalind who is banished to the Forest of Arden and joined by her cousin Celia. While in exile, the heroines find love in the most curious of disguises. Free from the constraints of their former lives, lovers tussle, wits and fools spar, familial bonds are challenged, and everyone wrestles with what it really means to be yourself.

While in exile, they become exultant as true love and true identity are found in the forest. This rustic romance, packed with music and laughs will keep you smiling from start to finish.

Ticket holders must bring their own chair and dress for the weather as the show will continue in all but the very worst conditions. Food and a cash bar are available on site.

Gates open at 6pm and the show starts promptly at 7pm with a running time of two hours 15 minutes including a 15 minute interval. Early bird tickets are £15 each and are available until 17th August at sheltermerseyside.org.uk.

*The total number of people (12,560) and children (5,530) who were recorded as homeless in the North West in 2021 are taken from Shelter's analysis of government homelessness and rough sleeping statistics. For more details and methodology, see Shelter, Homelessness in England 2021, published December 2021.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.