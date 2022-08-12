  • Bookmark this page

Witnesses Sought After Linked Incidents of Criminal Damage in Neston

Published: 12th August 2022 14:21

Officers are appealing to the Neston community for witness information and evidence, as they progress a number of enquiries

At some time between 10.30pm on Tuesday 9 August and 12am on Wednesday 10 August, unknown youths have thrown eggs from a silver car, believed to be a Vauxhall Astra, one of which struck a man who walking along Neston Road, Ness. The man sustained bruising as a result.

Eggs were also thrown around The Cross.

A short time later a red BMW on Drake Road, Neston had its front windscreen smashed. It is believed that the two incidents are linked.

Police are now keen to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or may know who is responsible.

Police Constable Mike McGuinness said: "I know that this incident will bring some concern to the local community but I would like to assure the public that we are doing all we can to track down those responsible and bring them to justice.

"We have a number of enquiries underway and in relation to these, we want to appeal to anyone who may have CCTV or dashcam footage from around the time of the incident but has not yet circulated this to police.

"The same goes to anyone who may have seen something that didn't look quite right or may know who is responsible."

Anyone with any information is asked contact Cheshire Constabulary via the Cheshire Police website quoting IML 1338282 or call 101.

 

