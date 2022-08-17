Neston Ward Vacancy on Town Council

Published: 17th August 2022 12:31

A casual vacancy has become available for the Neston Ward, on Neston Town Council

Neston Town Council have issued Notice that a casual vacancy has become available on the Parish Council for a member to represent the Neston Ward.

The details are in the Notice below, click the image to download a PDF version:

