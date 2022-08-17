Summer Update from the Friends of Hadlow Road Station Community Group

Published: 17th August 2022

The Friends group has kindly provided an update on their voluntary community initiative, looking after the beautiful Hadlow Road Station in Willaston village

Gardening

The gardening days are really well attended by FHRS volunteers and new volunteers were warmly welcomed. They work hard, as a very happy group with tea/coffee and biscuits provided as an incentive. The flower pots and troughs have needed a lot of watering by Jenny and Ben due to the

excessive heat that we have been experiencing. So a big thank you to them both for carrying heavy watering cans the length and breadth of the station.

The September gardening date has been brought back to 31st August and the October gardening date will now be 28th September.

Thanks to Sue for litter picking at the station to keep it looking clean and tidy for all visitors.

Maintenance

The main platform edge, from the signal box area to the crossing gates, will be painted on 23rd August - weather permitting.

We have requested estimates from local painters for repainting the Waiting room, the vestibule, and all doors. This redecoration work will be completed later this year.

Another sack truck has been donated by Pat from Bebington. This will be refurbished and painted in FRHS station colours, before being secured to the south platform. This work will be done by Ian C who is a very welcome new FHRS volunteer.

All the level crossing gates have significant wood rot that will require major work and cost to bring all 4 gates back to a reasonable standard. Ian C is kindly undertaking an assessment of options to determine how to get this work on the level crossing gates completed as Hadlow Road Station would not be the same without these level crossing gates!

Memorabilia

Joan from Bromborough kindly donated an original Hadlow Road Station London Midland and Scottish (LMS) bell and Phil H kindly donated a British Rail 1952 timetable and original BR train tickets; all of which have been added to the memorabilia on display in the Ticket Office.

Santa's Grotto

Detailed plans are now underway for our Christmas Santa's Grotto on Sunday December 11th with FHRS paying all the costs associated with running this event. A number of Elf volunteers will be recruited from Ellesmere Port Church of England College and these elves will take 120 small children to see Santa in his fully decorated Signal Box Grotto.

Pop-up cafe

FHRS pop-up café is open 10am to 1pm on the following Sundays in 2022:

28th August

11th September (which is celebrating Wirral Heritage weekend)

25th September

16th October (when Western Approaches will be providing singing entertainment)

30th October

13th November

27th November

FHRS pop-up café should not be confused with the commercial café operating on the signal box side of the main platform.

We look forward to all getting together again at one of the pop-up café openings!

