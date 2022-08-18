A Ceremony to Remember All Victims of Road Crashes on the 25th Anniversary of the Death of Diana, Princess of Wales

Published: 18th August 2022 21:34

The anniversary of Diana's death is a pivotal moment to reflect and remember all road crash victims, at a special ceremony in Liverpool



RoadPeace North West, the road crash victims charity, is inviting those who have been bereaved or injured through road crashes, together with those who support them, to the remembrance event in the Lady Chapel of Liverpool Anglican Cathedral, St James' Mount, L1 7AZ, on Wednesday, 31st August 2022, starting at 2pm.

During the service, flowers will be laid in remembrance of loved ones who have died and photographs of them will be shown. A minute's silence will be held during the ceremony.

The service will be attended by Superintendent Clare Jenkins and Police Cadets, the Police and Crime Commissioner Emily Spurrel, dignitaries as well as families and friends of those killed and injured on our roads. Bootle MP Peter Dowd who lost his daughter in a road crash is due to speak.

After the service, five doves will be released in memory of loved ones, as each day five people die on the roads of this country. Following this there will be refreshments and the opportunity to talk to each other.

The remembrance takes place on the 25th anniversary of the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, who died a road crash.

Neston resident Pauline Fielding, a trustee of RoadPeace and organiser of the event, believes remembrance plays a vital role in reminding society about the high number of victims and highlighting the long term psychological impact on those bereaved or injured.

She said: "My son Andrew was killed in 1994 in a crash caused by a driver who did not stay at the scene and who was never traced. Since then I have campaigned for justice for him and to help reduce dangers on the road where he died, to help prevent others experiencing the loss of a loved one.

"That day changed my life and that of so many others. I was helped practically and emotionally by RoadPeace. I urge all those bereaved or injured by road crashes, together with those who support them, to join us at the remembrance."

RoadPeace has a special helpline number, 0845 450, 0355 and more information about the organisation can be found on the website roadpeace.org.

Read about Pauline's MBE, awarded in honour of the work she does through RoadPeace and other campaigning, in our article here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.