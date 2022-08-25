  • Bookmark this page

The Blue Bicycle Seeking Assistant Chef and Front of House Supervisor

Published: 25th August 2022 15:36

Busy, family-run coffee shop The Blue Bicycle at Neston Cross, is hiring two core members to join their small team

The Blue Bicycle

Assistant Chef

We need someone to join our kitchen team!

The ideal candidate will be a highly motivated individual with some experience in hospitality and the ability to work 9am until 3pm on a rota basis any day of the week, but mainly on weekdays.

The person would need to have some kitchen experience and be prepared to work in a fast-paced environment as part of a small team serving breakfast, lunch, and a full selection of handmade cakes.

This is a part-time role working 25 hours per week, and you would be employed on a permanent basis.

Front of House Supervisor

Our Front of House Supervisor role is incredibly important to us, they are one of the most critical members of the team to ensure our customers get the experience we really want them to have.

We need someone with a customer-focused mindset, experience managing a small team and the ability to work from 8.30am to approximately 5.30pm, across two floors and an outdoor courtyard. Barista training is preferred but not essential.

Work pattern is approximately 30 hours per week, and you would need to be available throughout the week as well as weekends.

For more information on either role and to apply, please email info@thebluebicycle.co.uk.

The Blue Bicycle

 

The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

t:: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


