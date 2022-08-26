Postal Picket Line at Neston Sorting Office Joins the Thousands Across the Country Demanding a Fair Pay Rise

Published: 26th August 2022 09:10

During the pandemic we all relied on our postal workers to keep us connected; they deserve a dignified pay rise

Workers at the sorting office on Bridge Street in Neston are today, Friday 26th September 2022, standing with one hundred and fifteen thousand colleagues across the country, to demand fair pay. Keeping us connected with loved ones and providing a lifeline for those most vulnerable in society, they deserve a real pay rise.

CREDIT: Bernard Rose Photography (link opens Twitter). Workers at the Neston picket line this morningGeneral Secretary of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) Dave Ward told the BBC: "There can be no doubt that postal workers are completely united in their determination to secure the dignified, proper pay rise they deserve."

He added: "We can't keep on living in a country where bosses rake in billions in profit while their employees are forced to use food banks.

"When Royal Mail bosses are raking in £758m in profit and shareholders pocketing in excess of £400m, our members won't accept pleads of poverty from the company."

Whilst COVID-19 was new to society in the year 2000, our postal system has been here for the past five hundred years. Royal Mail Group's history is affording its shareholders a tidy profit and would suggest that they can afford to give our posties a fair pay rise.

With costs rising across the board and energy bills going through the roof, wouldn't you agree that companies turning a profit, should be sharing that success with their colleagues on the ground?





