Neston Library Celebrates Ukrainian Independence Day with Traditional Food, Music and Children's Entertainment

Published: 26th August 2022 11:01

More than fifty people came together to celebrate the occassion in solidarity with Ukrainian friends, family and neighbours

The Coffee Afternoon held on Thursday, 26th August, offered a taste of Ukrainian culture, where residents were invited to mingle with new members of our community and their hosts.

The team at Neston Library on Parkgate Road organised the day which included tasters of Ukrainian food and featured young musicians entertaining visitors with some traditional music.

Talented siblings Hannah, Eva and Danny Holluby-Plaistow, gave their time to perform, utilising a range of musical instruments including violin and clarinet, and they sang beautifully.

Addressing the room after the musical performance concluded, Brian MacDonald spoke on behalf of local charity organisation Refugee Assist. He commented about how special it was to be there, celebrating together at Neston library and he thanked the Libraries team for organising the event. He remarked that he particularly enjoyed the children's rendition of Danny Boy because it called to his own Irish roots.

Also in attendance were Cheshire West and Chester Councillors, Member for Parkgate, Martin Barker and Member for Neston, Keith Millar, and also Neston Town Mayor, Cllr Pat Kynaston.

Cllr Martin Barker said: "Thank you to Neston Library for hosting ‘Ukrainian Independence Day'. It was great to welcome so many Ukrainians from across the borough to this special event. A big thank you to Helen and her team at the library who arranged some fabulous live music, we were also treated to some wonderful food produce local to Ukraine and should be so proud that we were able to host such an event."

In preparation for the afternoon the community were asked to produce traditional dishes for others to taste, and they more than delivered. There was a wealth of choice, including the very British addition of a Bakewell tart.

Children were further entertained by the already fantastic facilities and books at Neston Library, along with a brilliant face painter, big bubbles in the garden and a raffle.

Mayor of Neston, Cllr Pat Kynaston added: "We had time to meet with several Ukranians and their host families while enjoying speciality treats prepared by them and also to listen to music by some very talented children.

"We shared thoughts and concerns about their homeland but also lighter conversations about their experiences in our area - all positive."

"Congratulations to Helen, CWaC Locailities Librarian, and her team for arranging an excellent afternoon."

Rural Locality Librarian, Helen Neal, representing Cheshire West and Chester Libraries, said: "What an amazing afternoon we had at Neston Library, yesterday, to mark Ukrainian Independence Day. The library was buzzing with guests, their hosts (some who had travelled from Frodsham) and the wonderful Neston community.

"We had delicious Ukrainian cakes to sample and listened to Ukrainian, Hungarian and Irish music, played by the super talented Eva and Hannah. Their brother Danny joined them to sing Va Pensiero (Hebrew slaves chorus from the opera Nabucco) which was very moving.

"Everyone enjoyed having their face painted (including the staff) and playing with the giant bubbles in the garden.

"Thank you to all who came and supported the event. Дякуємо всім, хто прийшов та підтримав захід".

For more information about how the library supports speakers of other languages, go to this part of the CWAC website.

