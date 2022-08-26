Community Café Back on the Platform at Hadlow Road Station in Willaston This Sunday

Published: 26th August 2022 17:06

Friends of Hadlow Road Station pop-up café is a community café, run by the community, for the community

And it's back this Sunday 28th August from 10am to 1pm at Hadlow Road Station, Willaston.

We will have our famous bacon batches, yummy cakes, tasty teacakes, tea, coffee, something for the kids and the dogs, all are always welcome; we'd love to see you. Just pop into our historic waiting room (in the photo) to place your order.

Please remember that we can accept payment in cash only.

All funds raised by FHRS pop-up café are put back into the station's maintenance, restoration and development for all to enjoy.

