  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

COVID-19 Roving Vaccination Clinic Coming to Neston Town Hall

Published: 30th August 2022 11:49

There will be a walk-in vaccination clinic offering first, second and initial booster vaccinations 

On Friday, 2nd September 2022 a roving vaccination clinic will be held at Neston Town Hall, High Street, Neston CH64 9TR, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

There is no appointment necessary and the clinic will offer AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.

Please note that the autumn booster is not yet available. 

COVID-19 Roving Vaccination Clinic Coming to Neston Town Hall

Whilst we aim to be open until the displayed closing times, clinics may close early if demand has been high and all vaccine supply used on the day.

There is no need to book in advance - just turn up.

If you can't make it on Friday, you can instead book an appointment through the National Booking Service either online nhs.uk/covid-vaccination, or by phoning 119.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies