COVID-19 Roving Vaccination Clinic Coming to Neston Town Hall

Published: 30th August 2022 11:49

There will be a walk-in vaccination clinic offering first, second and initial booster vaccinations

On Friday, 2nd September 2022 a roving vaccination clinic will be held at Neston Town Hall, High Street, Neston CH64 9TR, between 9.30am and 4.30pm.

There is no appointment necessary and the clinic will offer AstraZeneca, Pfizer or Moderna vaccinations.

Please note that the autumn booster is not yet available.

Whilst we aim to be open until the displayed closing times, clinics may close early if demand has been high and all vaccine supply used on the day.

There is no need to book in advance - just turn up.

If you can't make it on Friday, you can instead book an appointment through the National Booking Service either online nhs.uk/covid-vaccination, or by phoning 119.

