Don't Struggle Alone; Access Free Confidential Welfare Support

Published: 30th August 2022 20:50

Make an appointment to speak with Citizens Advice, Thursdays at Neston Community Youth Centre

There are now more ways than ever to access free, confidential welfare support and financial advice, available for all residents.

Citizens Advice Cheshire West (CACW) provides independent support to residents on behalf of Cheshire West and Chester Council. It ensures residents have information and advice on a range of topics from benefits, housing matters and debt and money management to employment rights and redundancy, and social care related issues.

The newly improved service means a vast amount of information and help can now be found by visiting citizensadvicecw.org.uk. Residents can talk to an advisor via live chat and by calling the free phone number or arrange to speak to an advisor by emailing via the website.

Book an in-person appointment to meet with an advisor at Neston Community Youth Centre (NCYC), Thursdays between 10am and 1pm. Citizens Advice attend NCYC every day Monday through Friday, advising on cases referred to them.

CACW has a dedicated Help Through Hardship free helpline to support with emergency foodbank and energy vouchers. It has also been awarded money from Government's Household Support Fund by the Council to help local residents most in need with food, energy, water, and wider essential costs.

Cabinet member for adult social care and health, Councillor Val Armstrong, said: "We know that many of our residents are struggling to juggle their finances in these difficult times and we want everyone to know the range of support that's available to help.

"Please don't struggle and worry alone. We and our partners like Citizens Advice Cheshire West are here to help you. There is a range of support on offer, please visit CACW's website to find out more or get in touch and an advisor can talk you through what's possible.

"The increase in the ways that people can now access advice and support on a range of issues through CACW, and improving the digital offer in the first instance, means that we can help more people than ever before."

Website: citizensadvicecw.org.uk

Free advice line: 0808 2787 806 (10am-4pm Mon-Fri)

(10am-4pm Mon-Fri) Help Through Hardship: 0808 208 2138

Email (via website)

