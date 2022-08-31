New Pond Near Parkgate Old Baths will Help Control Mosquitoes

Published: 31st August 2022 21:17

The second phase of the dredging work on the marshes will also create a viewable habitat for wildlife

Creating a new pond near the site of the Old Baths, the works will help to control the number of mosquitoes in the area and create a viewable habitat for wildlife.

The work to-date has successfully cleared nearly two kilometres of ditches which will help manage the potential of flooding in the future.

The cleared gully stretches from the Old Quay to past the Boathouse car park. Short sections of gullies/grids leading from the Parade are also included to improve water flow management.

Councillor Louise Gittins, Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council and Member for Little Neston, said: "Good progress has been made and should result in better water flow and in turn help to control the mosquitos when the new pond is completed.



"I'm sure bird watchers will also welcome the new pond by the Boathouse. The project is part of the constant maintenance of the Parkgate Marshes".



The new pond will create an area for mosquitos to lay their larvae. As the pond will be large and shallow, any mosquito eggs will be laid along its edge which will provide easily accessible food for the pond wildlife and therefore reduce the number of mosquitoes hatching in the local area.



Chair of Neston Town Council's Community and Environment committee, Councillor Brenda Marple said: "The new pond should be a great help in further controlling the mosquitos. Neston Town Council is working with partners to manage the marshes and at the same time we hope to see the wild birds using the new area as well."



The work has been arranged with the landowners, RSPB, using their approved contractor.



Funding for the project has been received from Cheshire West and Chester Council, Neston Town Council and the ‘More from Trees' project managed by The Mersey Forest.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.