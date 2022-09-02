  • Bookmark this page

Perfect Getaways in Neston are Back Open on Saturdays

Published: 2nd September 2022 15:49

Your local travel agent will be open on Saturdays from now on, for your holiday booking convenience

Celebrations are afoot as the team at Perfect Getaways Neston announce they will be back open on Saturdays, from this weekend 3rd September.

Join the team for fun, fizz and extra discounts! 

Guess the number of sweets in the jar - closest answer will win a prize. The Perfect Getaways team, say: "Feel free to come in and have a shake of the jar". The winner will be announced on Monday, 5th September.

Saturday opening hours are from 10am to 4pm each week and 9.30am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

Find Perfect Getaways at 20 The Cross, Neston CH64 9UB.

 

 

