  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Gordale Garden and Home Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Team Work Enthusiastically Towards Accolades that Foster Inclusivity at The Chapel House Care Home

Published: 5th September 2022 20:10

Staff embrace training for a programme which recognises the care of people living with sensory loss

Staff at both The Chapel House and Plessington Court care homes in Puddington are working towards an accolade for their specialist care.

Over thirty carers and their senior leadership team are training for the incus-care programme which recognises the care of people living with sensory loss. 

Team Work Enthusiastically Towards Accolades that Foster Inclusivity at The Chapel House Care Home

The quality mark, backed by Deafness Support Network (DSN), is based on a range of criteria fostering inclusivity.  It includes providing real access to opportunities and support for people with sensory loss so they can communicate effectivel, increasing quality of life. 

There are 174 care homes in Cheshire and DSN approached a number of homes as potential partners, but were delighted when Chapel House Care signed up as the first partners following the pandemic. 

Dr Jenna Littlejohn, who co-developed the incus-care programme, said: "The staff at Chapel House Care undertook the training with such enthusiasm, really demonstrating their commitment to the initiative and the residents they support. We are due to complete the environmental audit shortly and then we will be able to award the home with the first incus-care quality mark."

Of an estimated 400,000 people living in care in England, 75% will have a hearing impairment, 50% will have a visual impairment and over 70% will have some cognitive impairment. 

Social isolation and loneliness  can exacerbate hearing and vision issues which can lead to an increased risk of depression, stroke, hypertension, dementia and falls. 

Cathrina Moore, an Admiral Nurse who runs The Chapel House and Plessington Court care homes in Pudding, said: "We are delighted that so many of our team have already completed their INCUS training. Having sight or hearing loss makes life even more difficult for people with dementia who already have to live with the challenges of the conditiion. We believe that people with sensory loss can lead healthier lives with improved social and emotional wellbeing which is why it is so important for our team to undertake this specialist training. At Chapel House Care we want to do our bit to build a better overall service for people with sensory loss."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington, Cheshire. Read their news and find out more on their website chapelhouse.care.

For more information about the incus-care quality mark and other training courses the incus team provide, visit their new website dsnincus.co.uk.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Franchise Opportunity | Help

About Cookies