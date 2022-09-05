Team Work Enthusiastically Towards Accolades that Foster Inclusivity at The Chapel House Care Home

Published: 5th September 2022 20:10

Staff embrace training for a programme which recognises the care of people living with sensory loss

Staff at both The Chapel House and Plessington Court care homes in Puddington are working towards an accolade for their specialist care.

Over thirty carers and their senior leadership team are training for the incus-care programme which recognises the care of people living with sensory loss.

The quality mark, backed by Deafness Support Network (DSN), is based on a range of criteria fostering inclusivity. It includes providing real access to opportunities and support for people with sensory loss so they can communicate effectivel, increasing quality of life.

There are 174 care homes in Cheshire and DSN approached a number of homes as potential partners, but were delighted when Chapel House Care signed up as the first partners following the pandemic.

Dr Jenna Littlejohn, who co-developed the incus-care programme, said: "The staff at Chapel House Care undertook the training with such enthusiasm, really demonstrating their commitment to the initiative and the residents they support. We are due to complete the environmental audit shortly and then we will be able to award the home with the first incus-care quality mark."

Of an estimated 400,000 people living in care in England, 75% will have a hearing impairment, 50% will have a visual impairment and over 70% will have some cognitive impairment.

Social isolation and loneliness can exacerbate hearing and vision issues which can lead to an increased risk of depression, stroke, hypertension, dementia and falls.

Cathrina Moore, an Admiral Nurse who runs The Chapel House and Plessington Court care homes in Pudding, said: "We are delighted that so many of our team have already completed their INCUS training. Having sight or hearing loss makes life even more difficult for people with dementia who already have to live with the challenges of the conditiion. We believe that people with sensory loss can lead healthier lives with improved social and emotional wellbeing which is why it is so important for our team to undertake this specialist training. At Chapel House Care we want to do our bit to build a better overall service for people with sensory loss."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington, Cheshire. Read their news and find out more on their website chapelhouse.care.

For more information about the incus-care quality mark and other training courses the incus team provide, visit their new website dsnincus.co.uk.

