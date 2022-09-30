Parkgate Our Village by the Sea Set to Feature on BBC Two

Published: 30th September 2022 21:09

A new primetime episode of Villages by the Sea will explore Parkgate's history

Presented by archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), the BBC describe the show as a series looking at coastal villages that have often been on the front line of history.

CREDIT: BBC website

A new episode is scheduled for showing, all about Cheshire's only coastal village: Parkgate. It airs on BBC Two at 7pm on Wednesday, 5th October, having originally been cancelled 12th September. It will introduce the beautiful marshland and architecture to potentially millions of viewers.

Local historian Anthony Annakin-Smith, tells us: "... the programme will tell Parkgate's story. The producers filmed at various locations around the village and interviewed several locals."

The programme will be shown on BBC Two and various other regional stations, but unfortunately not on BBC Wales.The episode will be available on iPlayer soon after airing; more information is available here.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.