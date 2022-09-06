Parkgate our Village by the Sea to Feature on BBC 1

Published: 6th September 2022 14:23

A new primetime episode of Villages by the Sea will explore Parkgate's history

Presented by archaeologist Ben Robinson (pictured), the BBC describe the show as a series looking at coastal villages that have often been on the front line of history.

CREDIT: BBC website

A new episode is scheduled for showing next week, all about Cheshire's only coastal village: Parkgate. It airs at 8.30pm on Monday, 12th September, and will introduce the beautiful marshland and architecture to potentially millions of viewers.

Local historian Anthony Annakin-Smith, tells us: "... the programme will tell Parkgate's story. The producers filmed at various locations around the village and interviewed several locals."

The programme will be shown on BBC1 North West and various other regional stations, but unfortunately not on BBC 1 Wales.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.