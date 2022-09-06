As the Colder Weather Nears Ukrainian Visitors to Neston Need Warmer Clothing

Published: 6th September 2022 14:53

Can you tick off any items on community group Refugee Assist's shopping list?

It's September and while today's weather is humid, there is colder weather on its way, over the coming months.

Visitors to our area, staying with local hosts,aren't necessarily equipped with the clothing they need for the autumn and winter, so community group Refugee Assist, are appealing for certain items to be donated.

We have male visitors up to a size medium and females up to a size 14. There are also children resident who we can support.

Refugee Assist, say: "As the cooler weather starts to arrive, our main need at the hub is coats and warm clothing for men up to a medium, ladies up to a 14 and all kids.

"Please drop in to any of our drop off points, or send us a message if you can help".

Neston drop off points are open 9.30am to 4pm, Monday to Saturday:

Perfect Getaways at The Cross, Neston

Neston Pet Supplies on Bridge Street

Vaness Hair at 13 High Stree, Neston

You can reach Refugee Assist on Twitter @Refugee_Assist or by email to info@refugeeassist.org.uk.

Don't have what they're currently looking for? You can still help, by donating via gofundme.

