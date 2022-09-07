  • Bookmark this page

Can You Help the Amazing Volunteer Team at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary?

Published: 7th September 2022 14:31

New volunteers needed to help out with jobs at the sanctuary over the winter - previous experience preferred

The team at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary, say: "Because we are a small team it is very peaceful and enjoyable down at the stables and you really do feel a one to one connection with the Horses and Ponies."

"We are a small team of volunteers and would prefer newcomers to have some previous experience working with equines.

"Are you willing to give up some free time, to help with jobs as we approach the winter?"

"Here is our newest addition, the perfectly adorable baby Jakey having a cuddle with our wonderful volunteer Rosa, who we are thrilled to have back after her adventures working abroad!!"

At the moment, the horses and ponies at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary are out grazing and the jobs are minimal but come the end of October, things get extremely busy around the stables and at the sanctuary's other two sites. They say: "We are looking to recruit some new energy that can help us get through the winter and help with the jobs that need fulfilling."

Can You Help the Amazing Volunteer Team at Parkgate Pony Sanctuary?

Please get in touch with the team via Facebook @ParkgatePonySanctuary or text Kim on 07701 094716.

If you would be interested in a volunteer morning, in which you will get to meet the team and have a talk through what's expected, please get in touch.

 

 

