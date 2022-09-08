Community Coffee Morning Starting at Little Neston Methodist Church

Published: 8th September 2022 20:09

Come and meet new people and make new friends at a new Community Coffee Morning

Starting on Tuesday, 13th September, the coffee mornings will take place weekly between 11am and 12pm.

Come and meet new people and make new friends; all are welcome.

For more details, please contact Pastor Mark Thomas on 07917 337 591.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.