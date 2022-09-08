The First Meeting of the Season for Parkgate Society Explores Vikings in the Wirral

Published: 8th September 2022 20:49

The first meeting of the 2022-23 season will explore the history of Vikings setlled on the Wirral peninsula

CREDIT: Explore Liverpool. Taken at the Wirral Viking Festival in 2020.

According to the University of Nottingham, Wirral is the only place in mainland Britain with documented evidence of Norwegian Viking settlers.

The first meeting of the 2022-23 season of the Parkgate Society will be on Monday 19 September, when Dominga Devitt, a director of Wirral Archaeology Community Interest Company, and a fundraiser, will be talking on ‘Vikings in the Wirral'. We all know of a Viking connection with the Wirral, but very little of its substance. Why not come along and learn more?

The meeting takes place at the Neston Club's Cranston Suite, Station Road, Parkgate, beginning at 7.30 pm with our AGM. The talk will follow at 8.00 pm. Visitors are welcome, but will not be able to take part in any vote.

