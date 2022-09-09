Neston Remembers and Pays Tribute to Our Cherished Sovereign

Published: 9th September 2022 12:31

In Neston and surrounding villages, tributes are made to the UK's longest-serving, cherished monarch

Having spent the summer on the Royal Scottish Estate she loved so dearly, Queen Elizabeth II passed away quietly yesterday afternoon, Thursday 8th September 2022.

She died at Balmoral aged 96, after reigning over us for over seventy years.

Words cannot express the sorrow felt across the Commonwealth and indeed, the world, yet words are all we have, to convey a message of support for the Royal family at this time of mourning.

CREDIT: Brenda Marple. The flag outside St Mary & St Helen Parish Church flies at half-mast.

A Message from Ellesmere Port and Neston MP

On Twitter, MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, Justin Madders, said: "Across the country and beyond we mourn the loss of Queen Elizabeth the 2nd. Her 70 year reign spanned so much change in the UK and the world but throughout she was a reassuring figure who always demonstrated the importance of duty and service. RIP".

Words from the Leader of Cheshire West and Chester Council



Leader of CWAC Council and Member for Little Neston, Louise Gittins, has issued a statement on behalf of the council: "Cheshire West and Chester Council is saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

"We join the rest of the United Kingdom, the Commonwealth and the world in mourning the loss of our monarch. We also express our deepest sympathies to the Royal Family for their personal loss. Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II made a unique contribution to the modern history of our nation. Her visit to Chester in June 2018, welcomed by 14,000 people, was an occasion we will always remember, and one of the City of Chester's greatest honours.

"She has ruled for longer than any other monarch in British history, and is loved and respected around the world. Her selflessness and public service for the duration of her reign are an inspiration to us all.

"Over her reign of over 70 years, she demonstrated a duty to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, and a devotion to a life of service. To honour her memory, we can follow her example and continue her legacy by making positive contributions to civic society and volunteering our time and skills to help others.

"Her Majesty will be sadly missed, and we are grateful to have shared in her extraordinary reign.

"The Council will be making a number of arrangements in the coming days, including the reading of a proclamation, lowering the flag at Council buildings, observing a two-minute silence, opening books of condolence and holding a commemoration service at Chester Cathedral."

Further details will follow on CWAC's website.

Mayor of Neston Expresses Sympathies



Mayor of Neston, Councillor Pat Kynaston, has issued a statement on behalf of Neston Town Council, saying: "It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Her Majesty The Queen. On behalf of the Town Council and the residents of Neston, we send our heartfelt condolences to all members of the Royal Family. We remember with gratitude a lifetime of service which provided continuity through changing times and inspired so many of us.

"The Town Hall flag will be flown at half-mast until the day following the funeral and all planned Town Council and Committee meetings will be cancelled for this period.

"A book of condolence will be available at St Mary's & St Helen's Church between 9am-4.30pm. Prayer candles will also be available to light at the church. Alternatively, you can send a message of condolence online at royal.uk.

"Services of reflection will be held at St Mary's & St Helen's Church at 5pm on Friday 9 September and Saturday 10 September.

"Flowers may be left on the north side of the church grounds of St Mary's & St Helen's Church. Please avoid the use of plastic wrapping if possible and leave the flowers on the pebbled area."

Keep an eye out on NTC's website for further updates regarding books of condolence etc.

St Mary & St Helen Parish Church, Neston



CREDIT: Robert Clive

The church shared a prayer on the death of Her Majesty The Queen and said: "God Bless Queen Elizabeth II

"The Parish Church will be open for private prayer for Queen Elizabeth... 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

"From 3.30pm Saturday afternoon a book of condolences will also be available for signing.

"A Memorial service with Communion will take place at 10.45am on Sunday.

"The Church will be open and the book of condolences available from 9am to 4pm each day next week.

"Flowers can be laid near the cenotaph in the churchyar".

Church Warden at St Mary and St Helen, Terry Abel, has provided additional information: "... the Parish Church is open daily and there is an opportunity to pray, sign a Memorial Book and light a candle.

"There will be a Reflection service at 5pm each day except Sunday when normal services will be held, 8.am and 10.45am Eucharists.

"The church will be closed on the day of the State Funeral."

CREDIT: Robert Clive. The Neston Club show respect and lower their Union Jack to half-mast.

The Community Mourns



Speaking on social media, Neston Community Youth Centre, said: Although saddened by the loss of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Neston Community Youth Centre remember her incredible life of service.

"This is a photograph of Trustee, Kerry, meeting Her Majesty at Windsor Castle in 2019 as she attended a reception to mark the Centenary of NCVO (The National Council for Voluntary Service)."

Out of respect in this period of collective mourning, the Neston Earth Festival originally planned for Sunday, 11th September, has been postponed.

Neston Pet Supplies & Dog Grooming simply say: "Rest in peace Queen Elizabeth II".

Gordale Garden and Home Centre join many others in changing their social media profile picture black.

HM Queen Elizabeth II

21st April 1926 to 8th September 2022

