Community Spirit Shines Through the Clouds on the Latest Litter Pick in Parkgate

Author: David Johnson Published: 9th September 2022 21:58

Fifteen Community spirit volunteers were out in and around Parkgate on Saturday for the monthly litter pick

The volunteers collected another mix of litter and rubbish from the area. Notably a number of empty gin and vodka bottles were collected from various points along the Boathouse Lane grass verges. On the marsh the usual glass and plastic bottles, drinking glasses, plastic ice cream spoons were collected. Also a couple of odd sized trainers and plastic buckets. With the overgrown areas of the marsh along the base of the seawall it is becoming increasingly difficult to access some of the litter deposited. It was good to see that the work to clear the gulleys has been completed but unfortunately the tree trunks and timber washed in by high tides over the years has been left and will no doubt block the drainage gulleys once more.

A section of the overgrown area along the seawall.A section of the overgrown area along the seawall.

If any of the readers wish to join our litter picks they will be most welcome. We meet on the first Saturday of each month at 10.00am outside St Thomas' Church on Mostyn Square. Volunteers will need sensible footwear, gardening gloves and weather suitable clothing. We will provide hi vis waistcoats, litter pickers and rubbish bags.

Some of the timber in the gulley.Some of the timber in the gulley. Pictured are some of the volunteers before we set out.Pictured are some of the volunteers before we set out.

 The fruits of the volunteers' labour.The fruits of the volunteers' labour.

 

 

