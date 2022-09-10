Local Proclamation Confirming the Accession of His Majesty King Charles III

Published: 10th September 2022 21:56

The Mayor of Neston invites people to attend a local proclamation on Sunday, 11th September

Notice pictured by Brenda Marple.

A notice has been posted on the window of Neston Town Hall. The Mayor of Neston invites people to attend a local proclamation confirming the accession of His Majesty King Charles III in the town Market Square at 3pm tomorrow, Sunday, 11th September.

Flowers can be left on gravelled area inside the Parish Church gates opposite the Cenotaph.

