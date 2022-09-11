  • Bookmark this page

Volunteer to Help with Therapeutic Horse Rides at Wirral Riding Centre

Author: Jennifer Ricketts Published: 11th September 2022 20:21

Volunteer for a couple of hours each month, to help reduce the long waiting list of people who would benefit 

Wirral Riding Centre

Do you enjoy meeting new people, like animals, and have a couple of hours a week to spare? Wirral and Chester branch of Riding for the Disabled is looking for volunteers to help with the rides at Wirral Riding Centre in Little Neston.

Many children and adults with a huge range of challenges and disabilities find horse riding to be an enjoyable and beneficial activity, and there is a long waiting list of people who would like to have the opportunity to participate. Unfortunately, we are short of volunteers to help with the rides. Some riders are quite independent, many need up to three volunteers each to help them ride safely.

We currently have rides during the day and in the evenings and would like to offer more.

You don't need to be able to ride yourself; all volunteers receive training before they start, and we always have the presence and support of the excellent staff at the centre.  

Wirral Riding Centre

If you think you might be interested, please contact Liz Marrs on 07415 093511 for further information. We look forward to hearing from you.

 

 

