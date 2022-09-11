  • Bookmark this page

The Wirral Arts Festival is Back

Published: 11th September 2022 20:50

The annual festival includes events all over the place 

The annual Wirral Arts Festival is coming up soon and there are events all over the place, so take your pick.

The programme is copied below and paper copies are available to pick up at Neston Library.

Take a look at the festival website wirralartsfestival.co.uk for all details.

 Click on the images to view a PDF version of the leaflet.

 

 

 

