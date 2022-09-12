Man Charged with Driving Without Due Care and Assault in Neston

Published: 12th September 2022 20:18

After the incident on Brook Street in Neston, Friday 9th September, a man has now been charged

Following an assault in Brook Street, officers have charged David Tushingham from Ellesmere Port.

32-year-old Tushingham was arrested on Friday, 9th September and has since been charged with driving without due care and assault.

He is now remanded in custody and has appeared at Warrington Magistrates' Court today, Monday 12 September.

