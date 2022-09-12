  • Bookmark this page

Neston Proclamation Service Captured on Video for All to Share in this Historic Moment in Time

Published: 12th September 2022 20:49

As in many towns and cities across the country, the short ceremony took place in Neston Market Square on Sunday 

Robert Mee, Deputy Lieutenant for Cheshire, representing His Majesty's Lord-Lieutenants, thanked the crowd for gathering, following the sad passing of our late sovereign Queen Elizabeth II.

CREDIT: Robert CliveCREDIT: Robert Clive

Speaking before the formal proclamation, Mee said: "Our sadness at this time is shared by people across the globe as we remember with affection and gratitude, the lifetime of service given by our longest reigning monarch."

Mayor of Neston, Councillor Pat Kynaston, talked to the tradition of proclamation of a new sovereign, before reading aloud the written announcement of the accession of King Charles III.

All who gathered shared in prayers and a chorus of God Save the King.

CREDIT: Robert CliveCREDIT: Robert Clive

Our thanks to Michael Farrie who captured the service on video, which you can see on YouTube, please click here. In commentating, Michael refers to the informal approach to proceedings having added to the occassion.

Following the proclamation, local dignitaries and residents retired to St Mary and St Helen Parish Church, where there is a book of condolence.

CREDIT: Robert CliveCREDIT: Robert Clive. Cheshire West and Chester Councillor and Mmember for Parkgate, Martin Barker.

CREDIT: Robert CliveCREDIT: Robert Clive. Deputy Mayor of Neston, Neston Town Cllr Sion Jones, lifts the Union Jack flag to half-mast.

The local Proclamation was announced late on Saturday, following on from posters displayed at Neston town hall - see our article.

 

 

 

