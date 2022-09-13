Neston Flower Society Makes a Welcome Return After Our Summer Break

Published: 13th September 2022 09:25

Demonstrator Sue Maddocks will present Autumn Leaves

We meet on Thursday, 15th September when the demonstrator will be Sue Maddocks from Halifax, with presentation 'Autumn Leaves'.

The session will start at 9.45am with the demonstration starting 10.30am, at Neston Civic Hall.

Visitors are welcome and the entrance fee is £5.00.

We also have tickets on sale for our Christmas Coffee Morning and Christmas Demonstration.

Flowers of Remembrance for the Queen have been placed in the Blue Bicycle's window.

