The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
An Update from Neston Civic Society and Upcoming Talk

Published: 13th September 2022 11:01

Rob Ward tells us details of what the Society has been working towards 

On September 15th at 7.30pm, Gillian Williams will talk on Puddington Village - A Loop in Time - at the United Reformed Church Community Hall, Moorside Lane, CH64 6UZ. Visitors are welcome, and there will be complimentary tea, coffee and biscuits after the talk.

Puddington villagePuddington village

We have been working with Neston Earth Group to develop a Tree Trail, with advice from Peter Cunnington, former curator of Ness Gardens, and Hugh McAllister, former Deputy Director of Ness Gardens: the plan was to launch at the Earth Festival on 11th September at Neston Community Youth Centre, but the festival was postponed. Initially the trail will be online, with a paper booklet planned later.

As part of our contribution to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, we are going to plant three trees. One will be for Her Majesty, one for Reg Chrimes, and one for Norman Angel, long-standing members of Neston Civic Society and tireless workers for Neston. As Neston High School is one of their major legacies, we will plant the trees close to the school, on October 19th. We are again grateful to Peter Cunnington for his help.

The Mugo Pine on Neston Conservation Green (part of the Neston Tree Trail).The Mugo Pine on Neston Conservation Green (part of the Neston Tree Trail).

Neston Civic Society returned to the United Reformed Church Community Hall for its meeting on July 21st, after a two-year break. Councillor Christine Warner (Chair of the Planning Committee of Cheshire West and Chester Council and a Neston Town Councillor), CWAC Cllr Myles Hogg (former chair of the Planning Committee), and Rob Charnley (Chief Planning Officer) spoke briefly and answered questions. CWAC Councillor and Member for Parkgate, Martin Barker, chaired the meeting.

Recently, we were pleased to welcome Brenda Marple to our committee. Like Janet Griffiths, she is a hard-working Town Councillor and involved in many other local organisations. We are also grateful to Mark Buckley, who is managing our new website nestoncivicsociety.uk, a work in progress.

During the pandemic the committee has continued monthly meetings looking at planning applications, as well as organising litter picks, and looking after flower beds in Neston.

 

 

 

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Nearby postcodes

