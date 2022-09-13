Friends of Hadlow Road Community Group September Update

Author: Hilary Booth (FHRS Treasurer) Published: 13th September 2022 12:24

The Friends' group talk us through recent achievements and how they respectfully marked the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II

Maintenance

Improvements to the old signal box location - work has been agreed with Cheshire West and Chester council, and will start shortly to cement in the brick outline, then stone chippings will be applied as a top finish.

Three quotes for re-painting the waiting room and vestibule, and all the doors, have now been received. The painter and decorator has now been selected. The work is scheduled for the last week in January 2023

The waiting room and toilets will be closed to the public for several days , whilst this work is undertaken.

The platform white line painting had to be cancelled due to wet weather, as the platform needs to be totally dry before applying the paint. Fingers crossed we will see this work completed very shortly.

Gardening

Regular gardening days are continuing to be very well attended, and the gardens are looking very attractive. Further tree planting will be undertaken on the north platform, car park embankment, in late autumn.

Regular talks by Chris are being given to outside groups, and this is now generating a regular income for the station work to continue. Thanks Chris for giving up more of your time.

FRHS are working closely with CWAC and Wirral Borough Council on plans for the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Wirral Way, with various events to be held across 2023. We will keep you updated with further details of these events, as and when they are confirmed.

Plans are still moving forward for our Christmas Grotto on Sunday, 11th December. I will keep you updated each month.

Pop-up Café



Recent Pop-up-Café sessions have seen record takings, as we continue to attract new customers, so thank you to everybody. We now have a two-slice toaster which uses less energy.

The next Pop-up-Café dates are on Sundays, between 10am and 1pm, as follows.

16th October

30th October

13th November

27th November

We look forward to seeing you all there once again.

In Memory of the Late Queen Elizabeth II

Our local community coming together for this short memorial.

In addition, at today's FHRS pop-up café on Sunday 11th September, a short reading was delivered in memory of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

We were delighted that the pop-up café customers showed their respect by standing whilst this short reading was delivered followed by a minute's silence.



We grieve with the Royal Family, and our nation, following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Let us remember her deep sense of duty and her resilience, as well as her sense of humour and kindness. She was a stateswoman and monarch for seven decades through times of extraordinary change. Her unmatched dignity was deeply respected because of her enduring qualities of duty, decency, integrity and fidelity.

We have lost not just the monarch of our nation, but the matriarch, who more than any other brought our country together, kept us in touch with our better nature, and personified everything which makes us proud to be British.

May King Charles III have a long and happy reign.

