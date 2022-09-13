Exciting Plans and Projects from Little Actors Theatre in Neston

Published: 13th September 2022 12:47

Little Actors Theatre based in Neston, has lots of brilliant plans for the Autumn term

As a Registered Charity we're delighted to announce, that with grants from Cheshire Community Foundation (the Neston and District Fund) and the John Thaw Foundation, we are able to offer free places to children from low income families. Just get in touch for details.

All workshop facilitators are highly trained professional actors with years of experience in theatre and TV. Our workshops run out of Neston Town Hall on the High Street.

Our offering includes:

Saturday

Theatre Tots - 2 ½ - 4 year olds and their carers/parents. An interactive class including role play, dance and singing. 9.30-10.10am



Theatre Club - 5-11 years. 10.15am - 12.15pm. Classes in drama and musical theatre.



LAMDA - exam preparation class (London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art - Ofqual approved). Ages 8+. 12.30-1.30pm



Community Theatre Group - intergenerational 2-4pm. Working toward a community performance for later in the term.

Wednesday

InterACT Youth Theatre - Juniors age 12-13 and Seniors age 13+ - 5-7pm. These groups will work on productions for involvement with the Leverhulme Drama Festival and National Theatre Connections.

COMING SOON - CRAFT-ER-NOONS

Tuesday - children after school - drop in

Wednesday - afternoon adults only - drop in

DANCE AND YOGA

Register your interest now for adult dance and yoga classes on a Tuesday.

BRIGHTLIGHTS THEATRE

Start date to be confirmed but our over 50s theatre group will be back.

TOWN HALL POP IN

Everyone is welcome to pop in to our new office/props/costume space in Neston Town Hall (formerly the Post Office). Bring your friends and come and have a coffee as we have a comfy seating area - come in for a warm and we can chat with you about how you can get involved in our activities.

VOLUNTEERING

We would welcome volunteers to get involved in many roles - chaperoning, refreshment making, props and costume making, office cleaning, front of house etc.

For details on all our activities and how you can get involved contact 07385 849864 or mail@littleactorstheatre.com or visit our website: littleactorstheatre.com.

