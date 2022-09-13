Join Neston Town Councillors in a Moment of Reflection

Published: 13th September 2022 13:05

You are invited to take part in a National Moment of Reflection, to mourn the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The Mayor of Neston, Councillor Pat Kynaston, and Town Cllrs invite you to take part in a National Moment of Reflection, to mourn the passing of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and reflect on her life and legacy.

This will be marked with a one-minute silence and will take place in the grounds of Neston Parish Church on Sunday, 18th September at 8.00pm, the night before the State Funeral.

You may prefer to mark this privately at home, with friends and family, out on doorsteps or the street with neighbours.

Details of larger-scale public events to be held across the country will be published on the gov.uk website.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.