  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thank you for all the work you put into AMA. I appreciate having access to local news items as these rarely appear in any other media"
- Linda Pritchard
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Bin Collections Monday 19th September Brought Forward to Saturday

Published: 14th September 2022 12:28

Kerbside waste and recycling collections will happen on Saturday 17th instead, due to the National Day of Mourning

Collections will not take place on Monday 19 September, which has been declared a National Day of Mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

All kerbside waste and recycling collections scheduled for Monday will instead be brought forward to Saturday 17 September 2022. The affected households are being asked to put their containers out by 7am on Saturday.

All other kerbside waste recycling collections will take place on the normal scheduled collection day.

CWAC Household Waste Recycling Centres

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in Neston will be closed on Monday, with Chester, Ellesmere Port and Winsford remaining open to offer residents the opportunity to continue to use this service. Bulky waste collections will not take place on Monday.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "At this very sad time, on the National Day of Mourning, we feel it is right thing to change our waste and recycling arrangements for that one day as the nation observes the funeral of Her Majesty. The change in schedule will give our waste staff an opportunity to mourn the passing of the Queen, should they choose to do so.

"Residents who normally have their waste collected on Mondays are asked to put out their waste two days earlier and we are writing to all of the affected households to let them know. We are also announcing this one-off, exceptional change via our website and our social media channels.

"We hope this won't inconvenience any residents and can assure everyone that the service returns to the usual schedule for the remainder of next week."

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies