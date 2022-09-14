Bin Collections Monday 19th September Brought Forward to Saturday

Published: 14th September 2022 12:28

Kerbside waste and recycling collections will happen on Saturday 17th instead, due to the National Day of Mourning



Collections will not take place on Monday 19 September, which has been declared a National Day of Mourning following the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

All kerbside waste and recycling collections scheduled for Monday will instead be brought forward to Saturday 17 September 2022. The affected households are being asked to put their containers out by 7am on Saturday.

All other kerbside waste recycling collections will take place on the normal scheduled collection day.

The Household Waste Recycling Centre in Neston will be closed on Monday, with Chester, Ellesmere Port and Winsford remaining open to offer residents the opportunity to continue to use this service. Bulky waste collections will not take place on Monday.

Councillor Karen Shore, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport, said: "At this very sad time, on the National Day of Mourning, we feel it is right thing to change our waste and recycling arrangements for that one day as the nation observes the funeral of Her Majesty. The change in schedule will give our waste staff an opportunity to mourn the passing of the Queen, should they choose to do so.

"Residents who normally have their waste collected on Mondays are asked to put out their waste two days earlier and we are writing to all of the affected households to let them know. We are also announcing this one-off, exceptional change via our website and our social media channels.

"We hope this won't inconvenience any residents and can assure everyone that the service returns to the usual schedule for the remainder of next week."

