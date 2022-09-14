  • Bookmark this page

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Unique Printmaking Exhibition Showcases Artist Creations

Published: 14th September 2022 14:58

Showcasing artwork created during Wirral Met College's first printmaking residency, the exhibition will go on display at the historic Morpeth Dock in Birkenhead

The college welcomed two established local printmakers, Emily Lansley, aka GloMoth and Andrew Berry aka One Thousand Eyes to become Artists in Residence at its Twelve Quays campus, situated within the historic dock.

Both were invited to work independently and collaboratively to create hand-printed artworks inspired by the location around Wirral Met College and the history of Birkenhead and its dockland.

The impactful architecture around campus and unexpected pockets of wildlife have given inspiration to the artists as they gathered ideas for their work whilst walking or cycling around the post-industrial coastline that surrounds the college campus. 

During the residency, both creatives brought together their individual style, influences, and printmaking skills, culminating into a series of screen-printed artworks that will be on display at the Turner Townsend Gallery at Twelve Quays Campus from September to October. 

The college's Twelve Quays campus boasts an excellent printmaking studio, which Emily and Andrew were invited to make use of during their residency. The aim of the project was to bring together artists who have previously not worked together, to enable them to explore techniques or processes they may not have had the opportunity to try out before.

Emily Lansley, said: "The experience was very uplifting and rewarding and I have gained a new-found confidence to continue using these techniques.

"This was a great opportunity to utilise a fantastic print space, and create some work at a perfect time for people to reflect and respond creatively to how they see Birkenhead as it was, is and might be in the future."

The exhibition will be open to the public on Wednesday 12 October, between 5-7pm at Twelve Quays campus, Shore Road, Morpeth Dock, Birkenhead, CH41 1AG.

Friends, family and members of the local creative community are invited to view the artworks on display and meet the artists involved.

 

 

