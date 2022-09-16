  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Brio Leisure - Neston Recreation Centre

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Your website is a great resource for me and a number of my friends, to keep us in touch with what's going on. The ads are also great as it's not always easy to find out what services are available on ..." more
- Dawn H, Little Neston
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Sad News to Share and Latest Mosquito Forecast Remains Green

Published: 16th September 2022 12:02

Update from Dr Peter Enevoldson 

Last weekend's spring tides were obviously not high enough for long enough to fill the typical mosquito breeding pools that we routinely monitor. Some of the larger pools have been partially filled in some areas. Few pools contain larvae: some which filled a month ago and some with evidence of a very recent htch (though it may be a bit early after the spring tides to assess this properly). Overall, there is a fair chance that the anticipated peak in adult mosquitoes later this month may not be as large as expected.

Few adults have been caught in our traps this week and the mosquito biting nuisance in the next week is expected to remain low.

mosquito

We are sad to report that Professor Michael Clarkson died peacefully at home on 13th September. Several years ago, Michael was the founder of this mosquito forecast, which remains truly unique. Until the last four years, he had single-handedly done all the data collection upon which the forecast is based (weekly trapping and pool dipping and monitoring). Even well into his nineties he could be seen tramping the marshes, studying the pools. This invaluable data has led to publications in scientific journals and indeed is still being analysed by academics in Oxford. Michael's contribution to understanding of the local and UK mosquito populations has been enormous.

Michael was a vet, whose early work and research took him to Africa and the study of parasitic and insect-borne animal diseases. On return he took up posts at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and the department of veterinary medicine at Liverpool University (where he specialised in sheep). His teaching and research career progressed and he was made Dean at Leahurst for some years before his retirement.

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies