Sad News to Share and Latest Mosquito Forecast Remains Green

Published: 16th September 2022 12:02

Update from Dr Peter Enevoldson

Last weekend's spring tides were obviously not high enough for long enough to fill the typical mosquito breeding pools that we routinely monitor. Some of the larger pools have been partially filled in some areas. Few pools contain larvae: some which filled a month ago and some with evidence of a very recent htch (though it may be a bit early after the spring tides to assess this properly). Overall, there is a fair chance that the anticipated peak in adult mosquitoes later this month may not be as large as expected.

Few adults have been caught in our traps this week and the mosquito biting nuisance in the next week is expected to remain low.

We are sad to report that Professor Michael Clarkson died peacefully at home on 13th September. Several years ago, Michael was the founder of this mosquito forecast, which remains truly unique. Until the last four years, he had single-handedly done all the data collection upon which the forecast is based (weekly trapping and pool dipping and monitoring). Even well into his nineties he could be seen tramping the marshes, studying the pools. This invaluable data has led to publications in scientific journals and indeed is still being analysed by academics in Oxford. Michael's contribution to understanding of the local and UK mosquito populations has been enormous.

Michael was a vet, whose early work and research took him to Africa and the study of parasitic and insect-borne animal diseases. On return he took up posts at the Liverpool School of Tropical Medicine and the department of veterinary medicine at Liverpool University (where he specialised in sheep). His teaching and research career progressed and he was made Dean at Leahurst for some years before his retirement.

