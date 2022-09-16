  • Bookmark this page

Residents and Staff at Chapel House Care Homes Remember Queen Elizabeth II

Published: 16th September 2022 14:09

Sharing their stories and memories, they have been mourning and paying tribute to Her Majesty, all week

Following the sad news of Her Majesty's death, staff and residents at The Chapel House Nursing Home and Plessington Court Residential Home have been sharing their stories and memories.

Keith Ley, Home Manager for both homes, said: "It is with great sadness that we learnt about the death of The Queen.

"It doesn't seem very long ago that we were all celebrating her Jubilee and listening to lots of stories from our residents.

"The Queen devoutly filled her public duties throughout her reign, and age was no barrier to her. She was an inspiration for so many older people and challenged the stereotype that you can't make a difference in your later life.

"In both of our homes, our residents have been avidly watching the television coverage all week. On the day of the funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday we are planning to watch it all together. We have also organised a lovely wake buffet with home-made food and commemorative flags."

Chapel House Care is a family business which was established in 1987 by the Moore family. The homes offer residential, nursing and dementia care in a safe, secure and friendly environment in the heart of Puddington, Cheshire.

Chapel House Care Home in Puddington

 

 

