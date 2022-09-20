Prenton Literary and Debating Society Starts Their New Season with Sir Francis Drake

Published: 20th September 2022 20:33

Take a round the world voyage with the Wirral society at their first meeting of the new season

The Prenton Literary and Debating Society will hold its first meeting of the new season with a talk by Laurence Kingsbury: 'Sir Francis Drake's round the World Voyage'.

We meet every other Tuesday, October to March at the Prenton Bowls Club, Prenton Road West, CH429PZ. Meetings start at 7.30pm, preceded by refreshments and all are welcome.

Details of our programme can be found on our website wirraltalks.co.uk.

