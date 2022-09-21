Floral Autumn Has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 21st September 2022 14:52

With a new window display, the family run coffee shop is looking warm and inviting as the temperature outside starts to decline

Ann McDonagh, Co-Director of The Blue Bicycle at The Cross in Neston, said: "We are delighted with the window created by Pat Wood of the Neston Flower Society."

The beautiful autumnal display spreads across the infamous blue bicycle and around the window and is a joy for passers-by to see. It reminds us of falling leaves and conkers, and includes pumpkins for true authenticity.

Thank you team Blue Bicycle and thank you Pat for utilising your skills, for the benefit of all to admire.



The Blue Bicycle

10 The Cross

Neston

CH64 9UB 10 The CrossNestonCH64 9UB

t:: 0151 336 3970

e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk

