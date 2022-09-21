  • Bookmark this page

The Best Guide for the Neston Area

Neston news, reviews and local events in Neston areas including Neston, Parkgate, Willaston, and communities in Neston.
Calendar of
Upcoming Events
Phillip Bates & Co Financial Services Ltd

Business Reviews

TRACS - Neston Bike Hire and Repairs
"great service"
Neston Royal British Legion
"Fantastic venue"
Allister & Simpson Optician, Neston
"This Optician is very good."
Escape
"Great beauty treatments"
Elephant Collective
"Well done to the staff at the elephant coffee shop"

Testimonials

"Thanks for all the hard work you put in to keep the CH64 site up to date, as we seem to have no local free weekly papers it is the only way to keep up with what is going on in the Neston area."
- Andy Lett
Loading...

Easy Access

View a map of Neston Map of Neston

Floral Autumn Has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle

Published: 21st September 2022 14:52

With a new window display, the family run coffee shop is looking warm and inviting as the temperature outside starts to decline

Ann McDonagh, Co-Director of The Blue Bicycle at The Cross in Neston, said: "We are delighted with the window created by Pat Wood of the Neston Flower Society."

The beautiful autumnal display spreads across the infamous blue bicycle and around the window and is a joy for passers-by to see. It reminds us of falling leaves and conkers, and includes pumpkins for true authenticity.

Floral Autumn Has Arrived at The Blue Bicycle

Thank you team Blue Bicycle and thank you Pat for utilising your skills, for the benefit of all to admire.

The Blue Bicycle
The Blue Bicycle
10 The Cross
Neston
CH64 9UB

 

t:: 0151 336 3970
e: info@thebluebicycle.co.uk

Website: www.thebluebicycle.co.uk


 Facebook

Neston Life

 

 

 

 

Bookmark and Share
More:
Local News
What's On?
Business Directory
Sign up to the free Neston newsletter
Add your own AMAZing articles
Comment on this article
Help

Report this article as inappropriate

Comments

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.

Sign in or join now to post a comment
Find a Local Business Get the CH64 Newsletter!

Nearby postcodes

Loading...
Back to Top
© Copyright 2005-2022 AboutMyArea

AboutMyArea Privacy Policy

CH64: Neston Home | News | Community | Business Directory | Villages in CH64 | Local Services | Family Notices | Who, When, Why? | Your Photos | Council & MP Matters | Advertise & Contribute | Things To Do In Neston | Best of Neston & CH64 | Neston News Archive | Contact Us
AboutMyArea: Home | Site Map | Contact AboutMyArea | Terms & Conditions | Community Guidelines | Business Opportunity | Help

About Cookies