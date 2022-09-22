It's the End of an Era for the Butcher and Deli that has been Part of Neston Landscape for Over 25 Years

Published: 21st September 2022 16:26

Tracey's Food Hall has been feeding Neston since 1997 but will close its doors for the last time, at the end of October

Tracey's Food Hall Butchers and Delicatessen is a family business that started out life as Prime Cuts in Little Neston and moved to their current premises on Brook Street in Neston, in 2004.

Tracey Summers, said: "For over 25 years, our family has operated a butcher's, delicatessen and assorted hot and cold sandwich shop as an extension of our farm in Burton... Since then, we have been privileged to serve the community of Neston, making many friends along the way."

On announcing the closure of the much-loved food hall, Tracey said: "However, it is with great sadness that we, as a family, have reached the difficult decision to close Tracey's Food Hall.

"Recent years have been hugely challenging. The closure of Neston's banks, the COVID pandemic, followed by the cost-of-living crisis, have all contributed to a significant reduction in footfall and therefore revenues.

"In addition, the unprecedented rise in fuel costs have made our business impracticable, with rising overheads and diminishing revenues."

Tracey's is just the latest casualty in the national picture of the decline of the high street. The dynamic was already changing pre-pandemic, then throw COVID and the cost of living crisis in to the mix, and the picture continues to be bleak for many retailers.

Several residents and friends of the family, have expressed their thanks, and praise, on social media. David Palmer, said: "... Can't help but think about how you all went out of your way to ensure Neston was fed when all the supermarkets had empty shelves - working extra hours and getting extra supplies to serve everyone. We really need to be supporting these amazing local businesses. Use It or Lose It springs to mind.. "

Gil Forshaw, commented: "... You have always been fantastic and your meat is second to none x so tasty x god help me at Christmas!!!... "

Tracy Byron, also expressed sadness: "You will all be missed by so many! What a fabulous business and team you've built, but now it's time for a well deserved rest... "

Tracey, concludes: "It has been a great privilege to serve the Neston community for over a quarter of a century. Therefore, as a family, we wish to express our most sincere and deepest gratitude to our loyal customers for supporting us throughout the years. We will treasure the many friendships developed and take with us the most incredible memories created during our time in business.

"Finally, we offer our love and heartfelt thanks to our incredible team. Steve, Chrissie, Mandi, Carly, and Charly, we wouldn't have made it this far without you, in fact we wouldn't have made it at all. We wish you all the absolute best for the future and anyone will be lucky to have you in their employ. Also a special thank you to all previous staff members who have helped us along the way.

"Thank you all again for everything - it's been a blast."

Tracey's has been an asset to the town, supporting people working locally, and featuring on many, many Christmas tables. The team will be missed and we wish them all the very best for the future.

The final day of trading will be Saturday, 29th October, bringing the end to an unforgettable chapter in the family's story. Raise a glass to future plans, and try to make it in to the shop before that's no longer an option.

Report this article as inappropriate

You need to log in before you can do that! It's only a quick registration process to join the AMA network and completely free.