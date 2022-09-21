Woodfall Primary School Marked Disability Week Earlier in September with a Visit from Ex-pupil Chris Wood

Published: 21st September 2022 16:49

Year 5 students have embraced Diability Awareness Week, welcoming back one ex-pupil to talk about his experiences with Asperger's Syndrome

The children in Year 5 embraced Disability Awareness week, learning about a variety of disabilities that affect many people, including some of their peers. On Friday 16th September they welcomed back an ex-pupil to talk about his experiences of having a diagnosis of Asperger's Syndrome.

Law student Chris Wood, said: "What an experience it was, to travel down to my old primary school in order to talk to year 5 and year 6 children about my experiences with Asperger's Syndrome.

"I spoke about: - Optimism for the future, how things can and do get better with age. - The growing understanding, empathy, and de-stigmatisation in our society towards Asperger's and related disabilities. - How in the aftermath of the lowest points in our lives, we can reflect on those experiences to understand how our disability affects us, and then how to shape our lives in a way that plays to our inevitable strengths. - How to deal with our often-overwhelming emotions in a way that still allows us to express them appropriately and address them logically. - How children with disabled peers can act to prevent them feeling ostracized and how to deal with disabled peers when they are most vulnerable.

"I was even able to meet with staff members who had autistic children, to talk about their worries and anxieties for their futures. I was even asked by staff if I had any materials such as a blog or videos, either for parents or for children which they could draw off in the future. Unfortunately, I had to answer no.

"However, the seed has now been planted in my mind and I will add this to the long list of things I wish to write about should I find the time.

"My thanks go out to Mrs Foster-Knight and Mrs Bramham for presenting me with this opportunity and their continued support throughout my life. To all the staff and children at Woodfall who welcomed me so kindly. Lastly of course, I thank Hugh James for allowing me to take the day off to travel down, and to the entire military team for picking up the slack when I was gone."

