Neston Primary Schoolchildren Enjoy a Fabulous Week of Sport

Published: 26th September 2022 11:26

Their whole week was jam-packed with different sporting opportunities, including sailing at West Kirby Marine Lake, an inflatable assault course, zorbs and more

Neston Primary School has enjoyed a full week of different sporting opportunities, for children across age groups.

On Tuesday, Year 3 and Year 4 travelled to West Kirby Marine Lake to have a go at sailing. They were lucky with the weather and had a fabulous time sailing in groups of four.

The Year 5 and Year 6 children had a wonderful day with the team from Military Style Education. They participated in different team building exercises throughout the day as well as having the opportunity to use the large inflatable assault course and zorbs.

"It was the best day ever!" said one Year 5 child, whereas another said: "My favourite part was the assault course because it was challenging." There were lots of smiles on their tired faces by the end of the day.

Children in Year 1 and Year 2 can also look forward to their outdoor education days with Camp Curiosity.

Fantastic sporting opportunities for the children to get outdoors, get active and have too much fun.

